St. Petersburg marks Scarlet Sails festival, school graduation

This photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows fireworks during the Scarlet Sails festival in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Scarlet Sails festival, commemorating school graduation for students, is held in St. Petersburg annually at the end of June.(Photo: Xinhua)
This photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows a ship with scarlet sails in celebration of the Scarlet Sails festival in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Scarlet Sails festival, commemorating school graduation for students, is held in St. Petersburg annually at the end of June.(Photo: Xinhua)
