St. Petersburg marks Scarlet Sails festival, school graduation

This photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows fireworks during the Scarlet Sails festival in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Scarlet Sails festival, commemorating school graduation for students, is held in St. Petersburg annually at the end of June.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on June 25, 2023 shows a ship with scarlet sails in celebration of the Scarlet Sails festival in St. Petersburg, Russia. The Scarlet Sails festival, commemorating school graduation for students, is held in St. Petersburg annually at the end of June.(Photo: Xinhua)

Russia's second-largest city of St. Petersburg celebrated the Scarlet Sails festival over the weekend while commemorating school graduation for students.The festival began with a grand concert at the Palace Square and reached its climax with the appearance of a ship with scarlet sails on the Neva River, with fireworks lighting up the sky.The event, held in St. Petersburg annually at the end of June, has become a famous cultural and tourism activity, attracting hundreds of thousands of spectators from home and abroad annually.The festival was first held in 1968, inspired by the eponymous film and novel "Scarlet Sails" by well-known Russian author Alexander Grin.