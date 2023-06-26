China successfully completes high-pressure pure hydrogen pipeline test

Aerial photo of a comprehensive hydrogen energy utilization demonstration project on Dachen Island, Taizhou, East China's Zhejiang Province Photo:VCG

China successfully completed its first high-pressure pure hydrogen pipeline test on Sunday, providing technical support for the nation's future realization of large-scale and low-cost hydrogen transportation over long distances, China Media Group reported.The test was conducted at a PipeChina site in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, as onsite staff completed the corresponding 6.3 MPa pipeline hydrogen filling test and the 9.45 MPa pipeline burst test, with the results meeting expectations.It was the first high-pressure test of non-metallic pipeline for hydrogen transmission in China, which marks the country's first high-pressure pure hydrogen burst test for non-metallic pipelines. The testing ground is the third of its kind in the world, with the two other sites located in the UK and Italy.Yang Ming, a PipeChina employee said that the company will accelerate research and development of frontier technologies for storage and transportation of hydrogen and carbon dioxide with a view to integrating traditional oil and gas pipeline businesses with its new-energy storage and transportation business, aiming to further contribute to the strengthening of the country's industrial supply chains.Global Times