Xi calls on Communist Youth League to shoulder missions
By Xinhua Published: Jun 26, 2023 07:56 PM
Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Monday called on the new leadership of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) to earnestly shoulder their missions and tasks entrusted by the CPC in the new era.
Xi, also Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while meeting with the leading members of the newly-elected Central Committee of the CYLC.