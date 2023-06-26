SOURCE / ECONOMY
US assault on Chinese firms on fentanyl issue ‘typical bullying’: MOFCOM
By Global Times Published: Jun 26, 2023 08:57 PM
The Chinese Ministry of Commerce (MOFCOM) said on Monday that China strongly condemns US' latest moves against Chinese companies over fentanyl-related issues, and will firmly defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese firms.

An official from the ministry called the move a "typical unilateral bullying act" by the US by using entrapment tactics to illegally obtain the co-called "evidence" against Chinese companies.

The ministry's response came as the US Justice Department announced on Friday the arrest of two individuals and the unsealing of three indictments in the Southern and Eastern Districts of New York, charging China-based companies and their employees with crimes related to fentanyl production, distribution and sales resulting from precursor chemicals.

The Chinese Embassy in the US on Sunday said it condemned the US for arresting and prosecuting Chinese citizens and companies on charges of producing and selling fentanyl precursors and has lodged a formal protest against the move of the US.

In a statement the embassy said that US law enforcement officials had used entrapment tactics to arrest Chinese citizens in a third country, which violated their legitimate rights. 

The embassy said that the US tried to shift the blame for the fentanyl crisis in the US onto China, despite China's efforts to prevent the illegal production and distribution of the drug.

While the US says it wants to resume anti-drug cooperation with China, it exercises extraterritorial jurisdiction over Chinese companies and individuals, with an aim to mislead the public and shift responsibility.

China had made significant contributions to the fight against fentanyl, but the US had responded with sanctions, blacklisting, and smears against Chinese companies and individuals, which will seriously undermine the foundation of China-US drug control cooperation, the embassy stated.

The embassy said it demanded the immediate lifting of sanctions against Chinese drug enforcement agencies, an end to the unjustified sanctions and arbitrary detentions of Chinese companies and citizens under the pretext of fentanyl-related issues and immediate release of illegally detained Chinese residents.

