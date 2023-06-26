ARTS / CULTURE & LEISURE
Culture Beat: ‘Tribute to Da ­Vinci’ exhibition in Beijing
By Global Times Published: Jun 26, 2023 09:36 PM
Some of the works on display at the exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Leonardo da Vinci Museum

'Tribute to Da ­Vinci' exhibition in Beijing 

A total of 16 oil paintings, 15 reconstruction models, 50 graphic animations and 1,200 high-definition photos are on display at The Malls at Oriental Plaza in Beijing. The Tribute to Da Vinci exhibition, initiated by the Leonardo da Vinci ­Museum in Italy, is one of the global series of activities commemorating the 500th anniversary of the Italian art master's death.

Using the world's most advanced new media audio-visual digital technology, the exhibition offers spectators a shocking and immersive viewing experience. It allows visitors to travel through time and space to learn and understand the Italian polymath of the High Renaissance, who was not just a painter, but also a draughtsman, engineer, scientist, theorist, sculptor and architect.

The physical models on display are all designed based on Da Vinci's original manuscripts.

The exhibition is set to run until October 30.
