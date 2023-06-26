Culture Beat: ‘Tribute to Da ­Vinci’ exhibition in Beijing

Some of the works on display at the exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Leonardo da Vinci Museum'Tribute to Da Vinci' exhibition in Beijing
A total of 16 oil paintings, 15 reconstruction models, 50 graphic animations and 1,200 high-definition photos are on display at The Malls at Oriental Plaza in Beijing. The Tribute to Da Vinci
exhibition, initiated by the Leonardo da Vinci Museum in Italy, is one of the global series of activities commemorating the 500th anniversary of the Italian art master's death.
Using the world's most advanced new media audio-visual digital technology, the exhibition offers spectators a shocking and immersive viewing experience. It allows visitors to travel through time and space to learn and understand the Italian polymath of the High Renaissance, who was not just a painter, but also a draughtsman, engineer, scientist, theorist, sculptor and architect.
The physical models on display are all designed based on Da Vinci's original manuscripts.
The exhibition is set to run until October 30.