China's AI model has certain foundation; further efforts needed to build robust AI ecosystem: Robin Li

Photo:VCG





China's artificial intelligence (AI) model has a certain foundation, and we need to catch up with foreign players to realize a full developed AI ecosystem, said Robin Li, founder of tech giant Baidu during the World Internet Conference Nishan Dialogue on Digital Civilization on Monday.Li emphasized the importance of leveraging application scenarios and developing vertical fields, particularly in finance, healthcare, and electric power, to optimize technology through high-quality applications and data feedback. He highlighted the need to facilitate iterative upgrades of large models and establish a robust AI ecosystem.The key point of the new international competition strategy lies in the number of native AI applications and the extent to which these applications enhance production efficiency, rather than simply the number of AI models a country possesses, Li said."If we can play at the poker table and get tickets to the competition, China will have a stronger digital industry, and the scale of the digital economy will grow tremendously," Li added.Li believed that AI models will extend their reach into various fields and become deeply integrated with the real economy, driving economic and social development while revolutionizing industries.In the automobile manufacturing industry, the most complex design process requires experienced engineers to find various combinations that meet the needs among more than 20,000 parts and hundreds of thousands of parameters. AI models can assist engineers in finding optimal combinations, reducing the complexity of the task.Similarly, AI model-supported intelligent transportation schemes have the potential to enhance traffic operation efficiency.No matter from the perspective of technological trends or industrial applications, AI models are not a fleeting trend but a significant technological transformation that profoundly impacts human development. They serve as an engine for global economic growth and present a strategic opportunity that should not be missed, said Li.However, Li warned that the governance challenges posed by AI models cannot be ignored.Focusing on the future, while paying attention to risk prevention, we should also strive to achieve a dynamic balance between regulation and development, he said.China aims to build a batch of regional highlands and technological platforms for AI, in a bid to deepen enterprise-led integration of industry, research and application, and promote AI-enabled economic and social development, said Wang Zhigang, the Chinese Minister of Science and Technology, at a major AI event in May.