63rd anniversary of Madagascar's independence celebrated in Antananarivo

Malagasy President Andry Rajoelina speaks during a celebration marking the 63rd anniversary of Madagascar's independence in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, June 26, 2023. Madagascar celebrated the 63rd anniversary of its independence on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A military parade is held during a celebration marking the 63rd anniversary of Madagascar's independence in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, June 26, 2023. Madagascar celebrated the 63rd anniversary of its independence on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)

A military parade is held during a celebration marking the 63rd anniversary of Madagascar's independence in Antananarivo, capital of Madagascar, June 26, 2023. Madagascar celebrated the 63rd anniversary of its independence on Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)