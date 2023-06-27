Building collapse in N. Egypt injures at least

People work at the site where a residential building collapsed in Alexandria, Egypt, on June 26, 2023. A 13-storey residential building in Alexandria collapsed on Monday, leaving at least four people wounded and several others trapped under the rubble.(Photo: Xinhua)

A 13-storey residential building in the Egyptian coastal city of Alexandria collapsed on Monday, leaving at least four people wounded and several others trapped under the rubble.Rescue teams had rushed to the scene to clear the debris and look for survivors, Mohamed Taher, the governor of Alexandria, told the state-run Nile TV.The building, which usually accommodates holidaymakers during the summer, has been split vertically, thus triggering the collapse, the governor added.He explained that the building was dilapidated and its top floor had been required to be demolished over safety concerns, while the whole building was under the process of examination.An official from the Health Ministry told Nile TV that 10 ambulances were sent to the area to transfer the wounded to the nearby governmental hospitals.The exact number of the missing remains unknown.Two neighboring buildings have been evacuated as fire broke out after the collapse.