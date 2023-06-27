Russia lifts counter-terrorist operation regime in Moscow

People walk near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023. The legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation against the Wagner private military group has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region due to the normalization of the current situation, said the Russian government.(Photo: Xinhua)
Vehicles are seen on a road in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023. The legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation against the Wagner private military group has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region due to the normalization of the current situation, said the Russian government.(Photo: Xinhua)
People walk near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023. The legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation against the Wagner private military group has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region due to the normalization of the current situation, said the Russian government.(Photo: Xinhua)
People take photos near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023. The legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation against the Wagner private military group has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region due to the normalization of the current situation, said the Russian government.(Photo: Xinhua)