Russia lifts counter-terrorist operation regime in Moscow

People walk near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023. The legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation against the Wagner private military group has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region due to the normalization of the current situation, said the Russian government.(Photo: Xinhua)

Vehicles are seen on a road in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023. The legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation against the Wagner private military group has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region due to the normalization of the current situation, said the Russian government.(Photo: Xinhua)

People walk near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023. The legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation against the Wagner private military group has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region due to the normalization of the current situation, said the Russian government.(Photo: Xinhua)

People take photos near the Red Square in Moscow, Russia, June 26, 2023. The legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation against the Wagner private military group has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region due to the normalization of the current situation, said the Russian government.(Photo: Xinhua)

The legal regime of the counter-terrorist operation against the Wagner private military group has been canceled in Moscow and the Moscow region due to the normalization of the current situation, said the Russian government."Due to the absence of threats to life, health, property and other legally protected interests of people, the head of the counter-terrorist operation, the head of the Federal Security Service of Russia for the city of Moscow and the Moscow region decided to cancel the counter-terrorist operation legal regime in Moscow and the Moscow region from 09:00 a.m. local time (1200 GMT) on Monday," said Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee in a statement.Meanwhile, the temporary restrictions in Moscow and the Moscow region have also been lifted, said the statement, adding that the situation in the Moscow region remains stable currently.Russia's National Anti-terrorism Committee announced on Saturday that a counter-terrorist operation regime was introduced in Moscow city, the Moscow region and the Voronezh region to prevent possible terrorist acts after the Wagner private military group was accused of trying to organize an armed rebellion.