Herds of cattle are transported on vessels in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Herds of cattle are transported on vessels in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People take cattle to a cattle market in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

People lead cattle to a cattle market in Munshiganj, Bangladesh, on June 25, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)