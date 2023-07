Romania's National Flag Day marked in Bucharest

Soldiers stand at attention during a ceremony marking Romania's National Flag Day in Bucharest, capital of Romania, June 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Soldiers march during a ceremony marking Romania's National Flag Day in Bucharest, Romania, on June 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A woman takes pictures during a ceremony marking Romania's National Flag Day in Bucharest, Romania, on June 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

Soldiers hold the national flag during a ceremony marking Romania's National Flag Day in Bucharest, capital of Romania, June 26, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)