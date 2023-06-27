Chinese representative firmly refutes false remarks on national security law for Hong Kong at UNHRC

Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Photo:VCG
A Chinese representative has stated China's solemn position and firmly refuted the false remarks on the national security law for Hong Kong during an interactive dialogue at the 53rd session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Monday.
The UNHRC on Monday held an interactive dialogue with the special rapporteur on the independence of judges and lawyers.
The independence of judges and lawyers plays an important role in the judicial guarantee of human rights, the Chinese representative said. China is committed to ensuring that each citizen gets fairness and justice in judicial cases, and China supports the UN's efforts, particularly its human rights mechanisms to promote relevant work in a fair, objective and credible manner, according to the Chinese representative.
The representative stressed that after the implementation of the national security law for Hong Kong, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has entered a new stage moving from chaos to stability and prosperity. The rights and freedoms of the city residents have been better protected.
The rule of law and the independence of the judiciary in HKSAR are guaranteed by the Basic Law of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region and the courts conducting their trials independently without any interference. China firmly opposes any country or external force interfering in China's internal affairs and judicial sovereignty in the name of human rights, Chinese representative said.
During the 53rd regular session of the UNHRC on June 23, HKSAR representative
, Tiffany Yung See-wan also explained how the national security law for Hong Kong has restored social stability in the city, and voiced support for the "one country, two systems" principle.