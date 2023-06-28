Indonesians leave Jakarta and head for hometown ahead of Eid al-Adha

This photo taken on June 27, 2023 shows vehicles moving on a road ahead of Eid al-Adha in Jakarta, Indonesia. Many people left the capital city of Jakarta and headed for hometown ahead of the Eid al-Adha. (Xinhua/Xu Qin)

