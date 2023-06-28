2023 Collision Conference held in Toronto, Canada

A man takes part in a fully automonous vehicle's survey during the 2023 Collision Conference in Toronto, Canada, on June 27, 2023. The 2023 Collision Conference, an annual tech conference in North America, is held here from June 26 to June 29 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

People visit start-ups' booths during the 2023 Collision Conference in Toronto, Canada, on June 27, 2023. The 2023 Collision Conference, an annual tech conference in North America, is held here from June 26 to June 29 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

A man looks at a Volkswagen's electric vehicle ID. Buzz during the 2023 Collision Conference in Toronto, Canada, on June 27, 2023. The 2023 Collision Conference, an annual tech conference in North America, is held here from June 26 to June 29 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)

An exhibitor introduces a VR tourism project during the 2023 Collision Conference in Toronto, Canada, on June 27, 2023. The 2023 Collision Conference, an annual tech conference in North America, is held here from June 26 to June 29 this year. (Photo by Zou Zheng/Xinhua)