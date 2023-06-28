Xi calls on Communist Youth League to shoulder missions

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission met with the leading members of the newly-elected Central Committee of the Communist Youth League of China (CYLC) at Zhongnanhai in Beijing on Monday afternoon, and made an important speech thereafter. He stressed that on the shoulder of the young generation is placed the future of the cause of the Party and the nation. The CYLC Central Committee is expected to thoroughly implement the requirements of the CPC Central Committee, conscientiously shoulder the missions and tasks entrusted by the Party in the new era and on the new journey, inherit and carry forward fine traditions, continue to reform and innovate, and better unite and rally the young generation around the Party, so as to make unremitting efforts in advancing the building of a great country and the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.



Cai Qi, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and a member of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee was present at the meeting.



Xi said that the CPC has made notable achievements in its work concerning young people and major changes have taken place in this regard since the 18th CPC National Congress. The CPC has fully strengthened its leadership over the work on the CYLC and the youth. The foundation and political orientation of the CYLC have been consolidated, and direction and tasks of its work further clarified. CYLC organizations' political consciousness, advanced nature, and orientation toward the people have become even more prominent. League staff have developed a more positive and healthy style of thinking, work and life, presenting a brand-new image to the youth. Over the past five years, the CYLC has organized its members and other young people to participate, shoulder great responsibilities and pioneer in such major tasks as building the new development pattern, promoting high-quality development, winning the battle against poverty, and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, demonstrating the courage and sense of responsibility of the Chinese youth in the new era. The CPC Central Committee has faith in the CYLC and the youth.



Xi noted that the CPC Central Committee pins high hopes on the new leadership of the CYLC Central Committee. He hopes that it will continue improving itself, play an exemplary role, and promote greater development of the undertakings of the CYLC and the work concerning young people.



Xi stressed that it is a major experience in the past more than 100 years to make the central tasks of the Party the theme and direction of Chinese youth movement and work in this regard. The CYLC, as an aide to and reserve force of the Party, must do its work by focusing on the central tasks of the Party in the new era and on the new journey which were set at the 20th CPC National Congress, go in the right direction and strive for greater achievements. To realize the great goals of building China into a great country and achieving national rejuvenation, the whole Party and all Chinese people, including the youth, must unite and go all out to take on more challenges and overcome more difficulties. The CYLC should firmly grasp the theme of the work related to the youth in the new era, as extensively as possible unite, organize, and mobilize young people, encourage them to have a stronger sense of historical responsibility and mission, stimulate their passion of getting involved in the endeavors of building a stronger country, and play the role of a vanguard and spearhead in the great cause of building China into a great country and national rejuvenation.



Xi pointed out that greater efforts should be made to strengthen political guidance for young people. Only with ideals, a sense of responsibility, grit and dedication will Chinese youth be strong, and there be hope for the cause of the Party and the country. It is important to foster strong ideals and convictions among young people, and guide them to develop the ideal of communism and consolidate the shared ideal of socialism with Chinese characteristics. Young people should have a firm conviction of steadfastly following the Party and its guidance, set up the right life goals in the historical trend of building a stronger country and national rejuvenation, so as to lay the cornerstone for the endeavor of their whole life. The CYLC must give top priority to strengthening political guidance for league members and young people, strive to train socialist builders and successors, and constantly foster competent and energetic new members to the Party. It is necessary to carry out theoretical study programs among league members and young people, who should be guided to earnestly study and grasp the Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and to master the worldview and methodology of this scientific thought. They should be good at applying the stand, viewpoints and methods in the thought to analyzing problems, and improve their understanding of the Party's basic theory, guideline and policy.



Xi stressed that the CYLC must focus on the central tasks, serve the overall interests, and proactively dovetail its work with major national strategies and tasks. He urged the league to mobilize young people to participate in China's modernization drive by doing their own job well. Young people should strive to be the vanguard and a vital contingent in scientific and technological innovation, rural revitalization, green development, social services, national defense, safeguarding frontiers and the like, so as to demonstrate the vitality of youth.



Xi noted that it is imperative for the CYLC to follow the requirements for full and rigorous Party self-governance, adopt a problem-oriented approach, be strict with itself, deepen the Communist Youth League's reform and exercise rigorous self-governance to unswervingly follow the development path of people's organizations with Chinese characteristics, constantly maintain and strengthen the league's political character, pioneering nature and connection with the people, so as to strengthen its leading capacity, organizing capabilities and services. It is imperative to keep consolidating the primary level, constantly expand the reach of the CYLC organizations and improve the working capabilities of young people. All league staff must cherish the precious opportunity of being involved in the Party's work related to the youth, constantly strengthen their political ability, theoretical literacy and ability to engage with the people, and fully commit themselves to performing their duties, so as to win the Party's trust, gain respect from the society and enjoy a good reputation among young people with down-to-earth achievements.



At the end of the meeting, Xi stressed that Party committees (leading Party members' groups) at all levels should adhere to the principle that the Party exercises leadership over the work concerning the youth, strengthen their leadership over and support for the work of the CYLC, establish and improve a working paradigm under which all departments work together under the Party's leadership to promote the work related to the youth, and support the CYLC in doing its work in an innovative way. Leading officials at all levels should do whatever they can to become the confidants of young people, and guides for their future development.



A Dong, first secretary of the Secretariat of the 19th CYLC Central Committee, reported on the convening of the 19th CYLC national congress and its first plenary session, as well as the considerations for implementing the spirit of the Party Central Committee. The secretaries of the Secretariat of the CYLC Central Committee Xu Xiao, Wang Yi, Hu Baijing, Hu Sheng, Shapkat Wushur, and Yu Jing, respectively delivered speeches.



Shi Taifeng, Li Ganjie, Li Shulei, Chen Wenqing, Liu Jinguo, and Wang Xiaohong were present at the meeting.

