Sweet makers prepare special sweets for upcoming Eid al-Adha

A sweet maker prepares special sweets for the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Damascus, Syria, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A sweet maker prepares special sweets for the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Damascus, Syria, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A sweet maker prepares special sweets for the upcoming Muslim festival of Eid al-Adha, or the Feast of Sacrifice, in Damascus, Syria, June 27, 2023. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)