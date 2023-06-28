View of sunset near Bridge of Lovers at seaside of Ayia Napa

This photo taken on June 26, 2023 shows the sunset near the Bridge of Lovers at the seaside of Ayia Napa, Cyprus. The Bridge of Lovers, a natural rocky arch bridge at the seaside of Ayia Napa, has attracted many visitors. (Xinhua/Guo Mingfang)

