Culture Beat: ‘Art Room Model’ exhibition in Xiamen

People explore the exhibition Photo: Courtesy of Autumn Mosaic Art Center

The Autumn Mosaic Art Center in Xiamen, East China's Fujian Province, is hosting a group exhibition featuring young promising artists to present an artistic dialogue between young and veteran creators.The Art Room Model: From the Sky to the Earth exhibition consists of 88 oil paintings, traditional Chinese paintings, sculptures, videos and installation works.Most of these young promising artists have appeared on the variety show The Cosmos of Artist on Hunan TV. The exhibition aims to make visitors realize that appreciation of art can vary from person to person, that each person's own aesthetic tastes are not the same and can be different.While popularizing art appreciation and collection for the public, the exhibition also embodies the ultimate meaning of aesthetic education: teaching everyone to think about beauty independently.According to curators Xiao Ge and Jonas Stampe, the inspiration for this exhibition comes from the idea that art embraces the public, and explores the concept of "art destination." After the artwork is created in the artist's studio, it will not only be exhibited in art museums, galleries and other professional venues, but also at places where it can be appreciated.Xu Mingxing, founder and curator of The Autumn Mosaic Art Center in Xiamen, said in a speech that this exhibition makes the idea of letting art enter thousands of households into a reality and echoes the art center's motto of Art for the People.