Severe drought hits Uruguay

This photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows a part of Paso Severino reservoir in the Florida Department, Uruguay. Paso Severino reservoir, about 70 kilometers away from the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, serves as an important source of potable water to the capital area. Uruguay is now facing severe drought, according to local meteorologic authority.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows a part of Paso Severino reservoir in the Florida Department, Uruguay. Paso Severino reservoir, about 70 kilometers away from the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, serves as an important source of potable water to the capital area. Uruguay is now facing severe drought, according to local meteorologic authority.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows a part of Paso Severino reservoir in the Florida Department, Uruguay. Paso Severino reservoir, about 70 kilometers away from the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, serves as an important source of potable water to the capital area. Uruguay is now facing severe drought, according to local meteorologic authority.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 1, 2023 shows a part of Paso Severino reservoir in the Florida Department, Uruguay. Paso Severino reservoir, about 70 kilometers away from the Uruguayan capital of Montevideo, serves as an important source of potable water to the capital area. Uruguay is now facing severe drought, according to local meteorologic authority(Photo: Xinhua)