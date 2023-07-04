Children enjoy International Festival for Iraqi Children

A child looks into a microscope during the second edition of the International Festival for Iraqi Children at the Baghdad International Fair in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 2, 2023. The ten-day festival will last till July 3.(Photo: Xinhua)

A girl paints during the second edition of the International Festival for Iraqi Children at the Baghdad International Fair in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 2, 2023. The ten-day festival will last till July 3.(Photo: Xinhua)

Children try out virtual reality (VR) headsets during the second edition of the International Festival for Iraqi Children at the Baghdad International Fair in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 2, 2023. The ten-day festival will last till July 3.(Photo: Xinhua)

A child reads a magazine during the second edition of the International Festival for Iraqi Children at the Baghdad International Fair in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 2, 2023. The ten-day festival will last till July 3.(Photo: Xinhua)