Children enjoy International Festival for Iraqi Children
By Xinhua Published: Jul 04, 2023 10:12 AM
A child looks into a microscope during the second edition of the International Festival for Iraqi Children at the Baghdad International Fair in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 2, 2023. The ten-day festival will last till July 3.(Photo: Xinhua)

A girl paints during the second edition of the International Festival for Iraqi Children at the Baghdad International Fair in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 2, 2023. The ten-day festival will last till July 3.(Photo: Xinhua)

Children try out virtual reality (VR) headsets during the second edition of the International Festival for Iraqi Children at the Baghdad International Fair in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 2, 2023. The ten-day festival will last till July 3.(Photo: Xinhua)

A child reads a magazine during the second edition of the International Festival for Iraqi Children at the Baghdad International Fair in Baghdad, Iraq, on July 2, 2023. The ten-day festival will last till July 3.(Photo: Xinhua)

