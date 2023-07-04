China advocates mutual respect among different civilizations: Chinese FM in response to Quran burning case in Sweden

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Mao Ning Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs
China has always advocated mutual respect, inclusiveness and understanding among different civilizations, and resolutely opposed extremist acts that attack different religious beliefs and provoke a clash of civilizations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at Tuesday's press briefing, in response to Quran burning case in Sweden which prompted criticism from Arabic and Islamic communities.
Mao said that China opposes any form of Islamophobia. The Islamic civilization has made important contributions to the world civilization, and the faith and religious feelings of Muslims should be respected, Mao said. The so-called freedom of speech should not be used as a reason to incite civilization clash and create a confrontation among civilizations, Mao noted.
China-proposed Global Civilization Initiative
called for the principles of equality, mutual learning, dialogue and inclusiveness among civilizations, and let cultural exchanges transcend estrangement, mutual learning transcends clashes, and inclusiveness transcends any sense of superiority, Mao noted.
China is ready to work with the international community to promote the spirit of the Global Civilization Initiative
and take concrete actions to promote dialogue among civilizations and jointly safeguard the diversity of world civilizations, Mao said.