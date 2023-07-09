Farmers harvest grapes in Kandahar Province, Afghanistan

An Afghan farmer harvests grapes at a vineyard in Zhari district of Kandahar Province, southern Afghanistan, July 8, 2023. Grapes are a popular horticulture crop in Afghanistan due to their high productivity and economic value. Grapes are produced in Afghanistan for consumption of fresh-eating and raisin processing. (Photo by Arghand/Xinhua)

An Afghan farmer holds a bunch of grapes at a vineyard in Zhari district of Kandahar Province, southern Afghanistan, July 8, 2023. Grapes are a popular horticulture crop in Afghanistan due to their high productivity and economic value. Grapes are produced in Afghanistan for consumption of fresh-eating and raisin processing. (Photo by Arghand/Xinhua)