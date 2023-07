A boy plays at a fountain in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People rest on the lawn in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

A girl plays at a fountain in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)

People ride bicycles in Frankfurt, Germany, on July 8, 2023. (Xinhua/Zhang Fan)