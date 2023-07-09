Event held in Leiden to remember Dutch painter Rembrandt

Actors perform during the Rembrandt Days in Leiden, the Netherlands, July 8, 2023. During the two-day event, the city's historic center is transformed into 17th-century atmospheres to celebrate the life and work of Dutch painter Rembrandt van Rijn. Leiden is the birthplace of Rembrandt. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)

