Animals seen on Crescent Island at Lake Naivasha in Kenya

A giraffe is seen on Crescent Island at Lake Naivasha, in Nakuru County, Kenya, July 8, 2023. Lake Naivasha is a freshwater lake in Kenya and a noted scenic spot for tourists. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Vervet monkeys are seen on Crescent Island at Lake Naivasha, in Nakuru County, Kenya, July 8, 2023. Lake Naivasha is a freshwater lake in Kenya and a noted scenic spot for tourists. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

Hippos are seen at Lake Naivasha, in Nakuru County, Kenya, July 8, 2023. Lake Naivasha is a freshwater lake in Kenya and a noted scenic spot for tourists. (Xinhua/Han Xu)

A waterbuck takes a rest as a visitor walks by on Crescent Island at Lake Naivasha, in Nakuru County, Kenya, July 8, 2023. Lake Naivasha is a freshwater lake in Kenya and a noted scenic spot for tourists. (Xinhua/Han Xu)