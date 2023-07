Artists present some artworks during the Post-it Note Art Show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 8, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

A man takes a close look at the artworks during the Post-it Note Art Show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 8, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)

Visitors look at some artworks during the Post-it Note Art Show in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 8, 2023. (Photo by Liang Sen/Xinhua)