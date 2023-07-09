Shenzhen Customs seizes woman concealing five live snakes on her body

A woman attempting to conceal five live corn snakes on her body has been stopped by Shenzhen Customs in South China's Guangdong Province while crossing the border at Futian Port in Shenzhen. Screenshot of The Paper

A woman attempting to conceal five live corn snakes on her body has been stopped by Shenzhen Customs in South China's Guangdong Province while crossing the border at Futian Port in Shenzhen.A few days ago, Customs officers identified a female traveler with a strange body shape moving through the entry channel at Futian port, and the passenger was asked to submit to a full body inspection. Officers seized five live snakes wrapped in stockings being held against the chest of the passenger. The corn snakes have been handed over to the relevant departments.The act of hiding snakes and attempting to carry them through a port of entry is incomprehensible, many netizens said, and it's a significant safety hazard.