ARTS / CULTURE & LEISURE
Culture Beat: Guilin Art Festival to kick off in Oct with theme of ‘Coexistence’
By Global Times Published: Jul 09, 2023 11:45 PM
Photo: Courtesy of Guilin Art Festival

Photo: Courtesy of Guilin Art Festival

According to a press conference for the Guilin Art Festival and Global Chinese Youth Theater Director Talent Program held in Beijing on Wednesday, a series of activities will be held in late October.

The theme of this art festival is "Coexistence," highlighting the Chinese cultural spirit of "beauty and harmony, and harmonious coexistence."

The Guilin Theater, located in South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, has a special and important position in the history of Chinese theater.

In 1944, the Southwest Drama Exhibition was held at the theater by Chinese theater artists for three months, during which nearly 1,000 people from dozens of literary and artistic groups performed 179 shows, an unprecedented event in the history of Chinese drama.

The first Guilin Art Festival was successfully held from December 10 to 18, 2022. 

A total of 29 excellent domestic and foreign plays were held during the festival with the theme of "Mountains and Waters Meet."

 


RELATED ARTICLES
New media art festival RADAR held in Bucharest, Romania

New media art festival RADAR held in Bucharest, Romania

Culture Beat: China Photography Art Festival kicks off

The 14th China Photography Art Festival has been unveiled in Sanmenxia, Central China's Henan Province.

Summer art festival offers diverse performances

The Open Door to Art summer art festival will present 76 performances including classical music, jazz, Chinese folk ...