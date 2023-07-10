Tan makes history by winning inaugural Singapore Ladies Masters

Photo: Courtesy of China Golf Association

Shannon Tan created history by becoming the first Singaporean amateur to win the inaugural Singapore Ladies Masters on the China Ladies Professional Golf Association (CLPGA) Tour on Saturday.Playing on her home course at the Laguna National Golf Resort Club, the 19-year-old closed with a six-under-par 66 for a one-shot victory over China's Ji Yuai, who rued a missed birdie opportunity on her closing hole that could have forced a playoff with the young Singaporean.Stepping up to the 18th green, Tan kept her composure and duly delivered by sinking a 10-foot putt to sign off from the 54-hole event with her winning total of 10-under-par 206- making her also the first Singapore golfer since Mardan Mamat in 2006 to win an international golf tournament and at the same Masters course at Laguna National."This [win] is truly special, especially in front of all my friends and family who have been supporting me all week."It just hasn't really sunk in yet. I didn't know I had to make the birdie putt on the 18th [to win] so I just approached it like any other normal putt," said Tan, who had flown in from the US, where she is currently a Texas Tech University undergraduate, to compete in this tournament.It was the fifth leg of the 2023 CLPGA season after stops in Tianjin, Beijing, Shanghai and Guangdong.