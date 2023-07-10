Antetokounmpo’s visit to China bridges cultures through basketball

NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo of Greece attends a promotional event in Beijing on July 9, 2023. Photo: Deng Xiaoci/GT

NBA superstars used to visit China during their season break, connecting avid basketball fans who are thousands miles away from North America.After the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to such activities, Greek star Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks led the list of NBA players resuming trips to the world's most populous country where basketball remains highly popular.Despite not being the first NBA star to visit China this year, the presence of Antetokounmpo - known in China as "Letter Bro" due to the difficulty of pronouncing his surname - backed by his honors such as back-to-back NBA regular season MVP awards in 2019 and 2020 as well as an NBA championship title in 2021, ignited a wave of fervent excitement among fans.Though this was not his first trip to China, the "Greek Freak" seemed to embrace his nickname, even posting a picture on Instagram on his flight to China, captioned as "Greetings from the Letter Bro!"The popularity of Letter Bro in China was evident as the fans followed his bus by taking pictures, with them wearing the Bucks shirt with Antetokounmpo's name and number on it.Now without any competitive schedule, Antetokounmpo, on a promotional tour this time, got more time to interact with fans. Before coming to Beijing, he tried dragon boat and lion dance and visited a local school to unveil a new basketball court in Guangzhou, capital of South China's Guangdong Province.In Beijing, he taught students how to do the basketball trick Euro step after refereeing a game between two student team.Among many other highlights, he emphasized to the players that "having fun" is the most vital part of maintaining passion for the sport.Additionally, Antetokounmpo participated in a training session with China's national under-16 basketball team in Beijing on Saturday.This demonstrates his willingness to engage with young basketball players and share his knowledge and skills with them. Bearing the accolades he has won, Antetokounmpo could inspire and motivate young players to pursue their passion for the sport.Such a promotional tour brings significant commercial opportunities for players for sure, but it could also serve as a platform for cultural exchange.It enables the NBA stars to interact closely with Chinese players and fans, fostering a love for sports in general and basketball in particular, especially among the youngsters.It also allows Chinese fans to witness firsthand the skills and charisma of their favorite stars.This exchange of cultures enriches the fan experience and fosters a sense of unity among basketball enthusiasts worldwide.Antetokounmpo's visit highlights the power of sports in bridging cultural gaps and promoting mutual understanding, as it showcases the vibrant and passionate basketball culture in China.Basketball has become a universal language, bringing people together by transcending borders.Through his interactions with Chinese fans and players, he exemplifies the positive impact that athletes can have beyond the court.His visit not only elevates the sport but also reinforces the importance of fostering connections and understanding between different cultures.Through basketball, we can celebrate our shared love for the game and appreciate the diverse beauty of our global community.