Baby crawling race held in Vladivostok, Russia

Babies take part in a baby crawling race in Vladivostok, Russia, July 8, 2023. July 8 marks the Day of Family, Love and Fidelity in Russia. A baby crawling race was held in Russia's Far East city of Vladivostok to celebrate the occasion. (Photo by Guo Feizhou/Xinhua)

