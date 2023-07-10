Culture Beat: Ceramics exhibition opens in Wuxi

Qin Chuan (left), secretary of the Party Committee of the Academy of Arts and Design, Tsinghua University at the exhibition Photo: Courtesy of AADTHU

An exhibition for the "Ceramic Art and Design" project, hosted by ­Tsinghua University, opened in Wuxi, East China's Jiangsu Province last week.Yang Fan, the project leader and doctoral supervisor with the Department of Ceramic Art and Design at Tsinghua University, said that ceramic art is an important carrier of Chinese culture, and how to achieve innovation in ceramic art today is an important issue.The exhibition also emphasized the role of the teachers in those works. "Strengthening higher vocational education of ceramic art and design is a pioneering effort in Chinese education. The roles of the teachers can be indispensable as well as they serve as an important start in the education chain," Yang said.Qin Chuan, secretary of the Party Committee of the Academy of Arts and Design, Tsinghua ­University (AADTHU), noted in his speech at the opening ­ceremony that "in this exhibition, those frontline teachers who participated in the training project have made a difference. They are also the protagonist of the exhibition, walking from behind the scenes to the front stage."