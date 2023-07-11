Chinese veteran appointed acting leader to take over from retiring Boeing China president

Photo: VCG

US plane manufacturer Boeing on Monday appointed a Chinese veteran to take over from the retiring president of Boeing China.The company said Sherry Carbary plans to retire later this year after more than three decades of service to the company, including the past four years as president of Boeing China.Alvin Liu, a native of Northeast China's Liaoning Province and a veteran business leader, will serve as interim president of Boeing China until a permanent leader is named and continue to advance the company’s strategy in the country, Boeing said.Carbary led the team through unprecedented challenges and continued to forge relationships, which is a hallmark of five decades of presence and partnerships in China, according to Dr Brendan Nelson, president of Boeing Global.Born in Liaoning Province, Liu has more than two decades of senior leadership experience in China, including as vice chairman of Ford Greater China Operations and vice president and general counsel ofFord’s International Market Group. Alvin also previously held leadership roles at Chrysler and DaimlerChrysler AG.Liu is a senior leader with an international perspective, said Nelson, adding that his in-depth understanding of China and rich experience in the Chinese market will help support Boeing's Chinese customers.Liu currently leads Boeing China's government relations team.China is involved in the manufacturing of all Boeing models in production, including the 767 and 787 Dreamliner. Boeing's business in China directly contributes more than $1.5 billion to the Chinese economy each year, including purchases from suppliers, revenue from joint ventures, business operations, training, and investment in R&D, the company said.Boeing is the largest manufacturing exporter in the US. Its business performance in the Chinese market is, to some extent, a barometer of China-US trade.The company said about 90 percent of Boeing's 737 MAX jets in China have resumed commercial operation as of the end of June of this year.Global Times