Bayer extends partnership with Peking University on fostering early innovation originated in China and translation of drug research

Beijing, July 10th, 2023 – Bayer and Peking University (PKU) recently signed their 4th collaboration agreement, aiming to further foster the translation of basic research into drug discovery and development, while accelerating scientific research on cutting-edge technologies across drug R&D value chain.The collaboration is to focus on key selected areas of interest, which are currently oncology, cardiorenal, immunology, as well as cell and gene therapy. Under the agreement, Bayer will continue funding joint research projects as well as to scientists at PKU in recognition of their research excellence in life sciences and drug innovation.In 2014, Bayer and PKU established a strategic academic partnership and founded a joint research center at Peking University to advance the translation of drug discovery and research, by which Bayer provided funding for joint research projects. The collaboration agreement was renewed in 2017 and 2020 respectively. The latest agreement renewal marks the fourth consecutive three-year period of the strategic partnership.“We look forward to a new chapter of the partnership between Bayer and Peking University moving forward,” said Dr. Friedemann Janus, Acting Head of Business Development & Licensing and Open Innovation, Bayer Pharmaceuticals. “This partnership reflects Bayer’s consistent commitment to China as we see more exciting and disruptive innovation coming from there. We will continue to reinforce our collaboration with Peking University and to explore open innovation models. These could translate scientific breakthroughs into innovative treatments, thus making a meaningful impact on the lives of patients.”“Peking University has been actively integrating internal and external resources and undertaking the important task of scientific and technological innovation through discipline construction and personnel training. Since 2014, Peking University has carried out innovative research collaborations with Bayer with fruitful results achieved. I look forward to working together with Bayer to promote the development of life sciences and medical technology, to achieve a win-win situation for both academia and industry, and to ultimately benefit patients in China and around the world”, said Hong Wu, Chair Professor of School of Life Sciences in Peking University and Senior Investigator of Peking-Tsinghua Center for Life Sciences.

Over the past nine years, Bayer and PKU have conducted a total of 26 joint research projects and published seven co-authored papers in internationally renowned academic journals. As the latest outcome of the collaborations, the result of joint research led by Dr Helge G. Roider from Bayer and Prof Zemin Zhang from the PKU was published on Genome Biology in December 2022, with the article entitled “parallel single-cell and bulk transcriptome analyses reveal key features of the gastric tumor microenvironment”.In addition to joint research collaborations, Bayer Endowed Chair, Bayer Investigator and Bayer Postdoc have been founded under the partnership to recognize and support distinguished scholars who have outstanding scientific achievements in life sciences and drug innovation. Prof Ning Gao, Prof Xiaoliang Xie, Prof Xiang Yu, Prof Feng Gai and Prof Xuemei Chen from PKU have been honored as Bayer Endowed Chair.Academic collaborations have been an integral part of Bayer’s long-standing commitment on fostering drug innovation originated in China and the translation of drug discovery and research. In 2009 and 2014, Bayer established strategic collaborations with Tsinghua University and Peking University respectively. As of June 2023, Bayer and the two prestigious universities have carried out a total of 99 joint research projects, including discovery and structural analysis of novel targets, pathogenesis and drug mechanism of action research, drug screening, efficacy evaluation as well as exploration on new modalities, new synthetic methods and innovative formulations.