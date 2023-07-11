Three Gorges hydropower station generates over 1.6 trln kWh of electricity in 20 years

This aerial photo taken on July 9, 2023 shows the Three Gorges Hydroelectric Power Station in Yichang City, central China's Hubei Province. The Three Gorges Hydroelectric Power Station on China's Yangtze River has generated over 1.6 trillion kWh of electricity in 20 years since its first generator unit was put into operation to generate electricity in July 2003, official data showed Monday.(Photo: Xinhua)
