People visit James Cameron-Challenging the Deep exhibition in Vancouver

People look at a life-size model of the Deepsea Challenger during James Cameron-Challenging the Deep exhibition at Science World in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 10, 2023. James Cameron-Challenging the Deep is an immersive exhibition that showcases the filmmaker's achievements and innovations in deep-sea exploration and filmmaking.(Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor looks at a submarine model for filming Titanic during James Cameron-Challenging the Deep exhibition at Science World in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 10, 2023. James Cameron-Challenging the Deep is an immersive exhibition that showcases the filmmaker's achievements and innovations in deep-sea exploration and filmmaking.(Photo: Xinhua)

A visitor sits inside the pilot sphere of the Deepsea Challenger designed by James Cameron during James Cameron-Challenging the Deep exhibition at Science World in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 10, 2023. James Cameron-Challenging the Deep is an immersive exhibition that showcases the filmmaker's achievements and innovations in deep-sea exploration and filmmaking.(Photo: Xinhua)

People look at different equipment used for the deep sea exploration during James Cameron-Challenging the Deep exhibition at Science World in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, on July 10, 2023. James Cameron-Challenging the Deep is an immersive exhibition that showcases the filmmaker's achievements and innovations in deep-sea exploration and filmmaking.(Photo: Xinhua)