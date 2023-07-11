Türkiye evacuates citizens after fire breaks out in western Izmir

Photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows smoke and fire in Izmir, Türkiye. People residing in summer houses around Türkiye's Aliaga district in western Izmir province are being evacuated by land and sea after a fire broke out early Monday, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.(Photo: Xinhua)

People residing in summer houses around Türkiye's Aliaga district in western Izmir province are being evacuated by land and sea after a fire broke out early Monday, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported."Currently, two summer houses have burned down. Our priority is to prevent fire from reaching residential areas. We are evacuating our citizens by both land and sea. Our citizens living in the affected region's sites are currently being relocated," the broadcaster quoted Aliaga District Governor Zekeriya Guney as saying.A total of six helicopters, four planes, 18 water sprinklers, and five construction machines are intervening in the fire, the TRT reported.Fires also broke out in the forest area of the Menderes district of Izmir, and in the Dalyan region of the Ortaca district of southwestern Mugla province, according to the TRT reports.Türkiye suffers wildfires in Mediterranean and Aegean regions in summer prompted by high temperatures accompanied by strong winds.