Türkiye evacuates citizens after fire breaks out in western Izmir

Photo taken on July 10, 2023 shows smoke and fire in Izmir, Türkiye. People residing in summer houses around Türkiye's Aliaga district in western Izmir province are being evacuated by land and sea after a fire broke out early Monday, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.(Photo: Xinhua)
Water supply vehicles are seen near a fire in Izmir, Türkiye, on July 10, 2023. People residing in summer houses around Türkiye's Aliaga district in western Izmir province are being evacuated by land and sea after a fire broke out early Monday, the state-run TRT broadcaster reported.(Photo: Xinhua)
