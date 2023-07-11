Scenery of Honiara, capital of Solomon Islands

This photo taken with a mobile phone on July 3, 2023 shows the scenery of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands. Situated in the southwest of the Pacific Ocean, the Solomon Islands boasts over 900 islands of various sizes.(Photo: Xinhua)





This photo taken with a mobile phone on July 3, 2023 shows the scenery of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands. Situated in the southwest of the Pacific Ocean, the Solomon Islands boasts over 900 islands of various sizes.(Photo: Xinhua)









This photo taken with a mobile phone on July 2, 2023 shows the Unity Square in Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands. Situated in the southwest of the Pacific Ocean, the Solomon Islands boasts over 900 islands of various sizes.(Photo: Xinhua)









This photo taken with a mobile phone on July 2, 2023 shows the scenery of Honiara, capital of the Solomon Islands. Situated in the southwest of the Pacific Ocean, the Solomon Islands boasts over 900 islands of various sizes.(Photo: Xinhua)



