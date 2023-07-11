Xi stresses putting in place new systems for higher-standard open economy

Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday stressed efforts to put in place new systems for a higher-standard open economy, as well as efforts to promote the gradual transition from dual control over the amount and intensity of energy consumption to dual control over the amount and intensity of carbon emissions.



Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks while presiding over a meeting of the central commission for deepening overall reform, which he heads.



