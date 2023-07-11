Chinese pop diva joins new label

For her future singing career, China's beloved pop diva Hannah Rebecca Jin signed to a new label, Republic Records China, on Monday. The signing means Jin is now the only female singer from the Chinese mainland to have ever signed to all three of China's major record companies, underscoring the industry’s recognition of her musical talent.



Making her debut in 1999, Jin woke the Chinese pop scene with her hit albums Wake Up Your Ears and So Proud. Her entrancing voice and groundbreaking musical style made her an unprecedented sensation, leaving an irreplaceable imprint that endures to this day.



Jin’s first two albums earned her an array of breakthrough artist awards from several major platforms. Chinese media once heralded her works as “an explosive revelation of Mandarin pop music's production prowess.”



Notably, the producer Jin worked with at the dawn of her career, Tony Wen, is now the managing director of Republic Records China. This signing marks a much-anticipated reunion for the producer-artist duo after a span of 24 years.



In a triumphant return to music, dubbed the “Proud Return,” Jin's first single will be a reimagined version of her iconic hit “So Proud.”



Jin and Wen will once again team up as co-producers, to collaborate and craft an all-new original album for the star. The album’s production will involve a host of talented young songwriters, composers and musicians, blending contemporary music styles and concepts with Jin’s classy vocals.



“Teaming up with Tony again wasn't a decision I took lightly, but his vision and dedication are undeniably persuasive. I am convinced that my voice, rich with the tales I've lived and the melodies I've crafted, can still resonate deeply with my audience,” she said.



