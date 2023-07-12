Harvest season of lychee in Pakistan

Workers are busy harvesting lychee in an orchard on the outskirts of Pakistan's northwestern city of Peshawar, enjoying the joy of a bumper crop.

A worker harvests lychee fruits in an orchard on the outskirts of northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on July 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A worker checks harvested lychee fruits in an orchard on the outskirts of northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on July 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A worker arranges harvested lychee fruits in an orchard on the outskirts of northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on July 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)

A worker harvests lychee fruits in an orchard on the outskirts of northwest Pakistan's Peshawar on July 10, 2023.(Photo: Xinhua)