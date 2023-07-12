Chengdu gears up for green World University Games

The World University Games is expected to commence in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 28, 2023. The Games embrace the green and low-carbon concept, which will cut carbon emissions by around 26,000 tons. Editor: Feng Qingyin/GT Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

