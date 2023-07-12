INFOGRAPHIC / MORE
Chengdu gears up for green World University Games
By Xu Zihe and Feng Qingyin Published: Jul 12, 2023 11:18 PM
The World University Games is expected to commence in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province, on July 28, 2023. The Games embrace the green and low-carbon concept, which will cut carbon emissions by around 26,000 tons. Editor: Feng Qingyin/GT Graphic: Xu Zihe/GT

