Chinese delegation for Chengdu Games established with 700-plus members

Members of the Chinese delegation for the 31st FISU World University Games attend a meeting for the delegation's official formation on July 12, 2023 in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province. The Games are set to be held from July 28 to August 8 in Chengdu, Southwest China's Sichuan Province. Photo: Xinhua

The Chinese university sports delegation for the 31st Chengdu Universiade was established during a meeting on Wednesday in Changchun, Northeast China's Jilin Province.The Chinese delegation consists of more than 700 people. Among them, 411 athletes from more than 100 colleges and universities in 25 provinces, autonomous regions and municipalities across the country will participate in the 18 major events at the Chengdu Universiade, said Wang Jiayi, vice minister of education and head of the delegation.The Chengdu Universiade, which will run from July 28 to August 8, will be the third Summer Universiade held in the Chinese mainland, following the Beijing Universiade in 2001 and the Shenzhen Universiade in 2011. Taipei hosted the 2017 edition of the Universiade.The average age of Chinese athletes is 22.9 years old. There are 206 male athletes and 205 female athletes, a roughly even split. A total of 387 athletes, 94.2 percent, will participate in the Universiade for the first time.Additionally, 344 athletes will be representing the country for the first time at a global multi-sport event. Only 24 people had participated in a previous Universiade and 34 athletes had participated in the Olympic Games.Originally scheduled to be held in 2021 but postponed twice due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Chengdu Universiade will be the first time a global multi-sport event has been held in Southwest China. To minimize the impact of the delay on university athletes, the International University Sports Federation has relaxed the qualifications for athletes to participate. The age of participants has been changed from the original "18 to 25 years old" to "18 to 27 years old." College students who are currently in school and who have graduated within three years since 2020 are eligible to participate."