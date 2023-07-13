Panda-inspired mascot products for Chengdu Games now available

Products featuring Rongbao, the mascot of the University Games Photo: Courtesy of the Chengdu World University Games

A total of 18 series and over 1,000 licensed products featuring the mascot for the 31st Summer World University Games, the cute panda Rongbao, are being promoted to welcome the Games, officials announced in Chengdu, the host city of the Games in Southwest China's Sichuan Province."We have recruited 80 franchise enterprises, including companies producing products of 'Bing Dwen Dwen,' the mascot of the Beijing Winter Olympics, and developed a total of 18 series and over 1,000 licensed Rongbao-themed products, including toys, badges, stationery and stamps," said Miao Yuyuan, a member of the Games' Department of Publicity, at the press conference.More than 400 licensed retail stores have been established in commercial areas, popular tourist attractions, and subway stations to sell Rongbao products, Miao said. Consumers nationwide can also purchase these products on e-commerce platforms.A series of Rongbao lottery tickets set a sales record for instant lottery tickets in Sichuan Province, with sales revenue exceeding 300 million yuan ($41.7 million), according to Miao. "Leveraging the popularity of Rongbao, Chengdu aims to create nationwide enthusiasm for the Games and use licensed products to promote Chinese culture and share Chengdu's stories," he said. For example, the image of Rongbao was also integrated into the torch relay event for the Games in June and July.A series of interactive short videos highlighting Rongbao's love of food, music, socializing, and sharing are also being promoted on social media platforms.