Scenery of Nam Ngum Lake in Vientiane, Laos

This photo taken on July 8, 2023 shows a rainbow at the Nam Ngum Lake in Vientiane Province, Laos. The Nam Ngum Lake, located at the lower reaches of the Nam Ngum River, a tributary of Mekong River, is known as the "thousand-island lake" in Laos.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2023 shows a camping site at sunset by the Nam Ngum Lake in Vientiane Province, Laos. The Nam Ngum Lake, located at the lower reaches of the Nam Ngum River, a tributary of Mekong River, is known as the "thousand-island lake" in Laos.(Photo: Xinhua)

This photo taken on July 8, 2023 shows a night view of a camping site by the Nam Ngum Lake in Vientiane Province, Laos. The Nam Ngum Lake, located at the lower reaches of the Nam Ngum River, a tributary of Mekong River, is known as the "thousand-island lake" in Laos.(Photo: Xinhua)