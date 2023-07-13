Sao Tome and Principe celebrates 48th anniv. of independence

Photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows a view of the Independence Day celebrations in Guadalupe, Sao Tome Island, Sao Tome and Principe. Sao Tome and Principe celebrated the 48th anniversary of its independence here on Wednesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

People perform during the Independence Day celebrations in Guadalupe, Sao Tome Island, Sao Tome and Principe, on July 12, 2023. Sao Tome and Principe celebrated the 48th anniversary of its independence here on Wednesday.(Photo: Xinhua)

Soldiers attend a military parade during the Independence Day celebrations in Guadalupe, Sao Tome Island, Sao Tome and Principe, on July 12, 2023. Sao Tome and Principe celebrated the 48th anniversary of its independence here on Wednesday.(Photo: Xinhua)