Indonesia's Mount Merapi erupts, releasing lava up to 1.8 km away

This long exposure photo taken on July 12, 2023 shows volcanic materials spewing from Mount Merapi as seen from Purwobinangun village in Sleman district, Yogyakarta, Indonesia. One of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia, Mount Merapi, erupted 16 times on Wednesday, releasing incandescent lava up to 1,800 m, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).(Photo: Xinhua)
Smoke and volcanic materials spew from Mount Merapi as seen from Purwobinangun village in Sleman district, Yogyakarta, Indonesia, July 12, 2023. One of the most active volcanoes in Indonesia, Mount Merapi, erupted 16 times on Wednesday, releasing incandescent lava up to 1,800 m, according to the Center for Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation (PVMBG).(Photo: Xinhua)