GT Podcast with Mulan: China warns ‘arrogant’ NATO; US cluster bombs still threaten Laos

1 x GT Podcast with Mulan

Welcome to another episode of the GT Podcast with Mulan – a one-stop shop for the Global Times’ take on top China and global news.In today’s podcast:A stern warning from China, after a NATO Summit leveled wild accusation against China.As the US is said to send cluster bombs to Ukraine, it’s important for the world to know that US cluster bombs dropped in Laos decades ago still threaten lives.Chinese officials express firms support for platform economy, in clear rejection of foreign media hype of so-called “crackdown.”What does Chinese modernization look like? – China’s rapid development of high-seed railway is an embodiment.British author captures China’s growth in his new book. And he has a message for China’s youth: Impress the world with an “innovated-in-China” mindset.