IN-DEPTH / DIPLOMATIC CHANNEL
Argentina: China-Argentina friendship exchange concert
By Global Times Published: Jul 13, 2023 09:55 PM

China-Argentina friendship exchange concert is held in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of Argentina in Beijing

China-Argentina friendship exchange concert is held in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of Argentina in Beijing


The Central Conservatory of Music held a China-Argentina Friendship Exchange Concert  with the support of the Embassy of Argentina in China and the National University of the Arts in Argentina.

The finale of the concert, "Jasmine Tango," was performed by the Central Conservatory of Music Chinese Chamber Orchestra. This piece was composed for the Tango Art Research and Practice Center project by the Central Conservatory of Music, using the familiar Chinese folk song Jasmine Flower and the well-known Argentine tango Por una Cabeza as the music material. It highlights the diversity of Chinese music, inclusiveness of Chinese culture, and expresses best wishes for the long-lasting friendship between China and Argentina.
RELATED ARTICLES
Bridge of exchanges

For Miusa, a young singer from the island of Taiwan, coming to the Chinese mainland to perform in ...

Culture Beat: Forum on Chinese culture and foreign exchanges held in Hebei

Jointly organized by Hebei University of Science and Technology (HEBUST) and the Shijiazhuang Western Returned Scholars ­Association, the ...

Summer art festival offers diverse performances

The Open Door to Art summer art festival will present 76 performances including classical music, jazz, Chinese folk ...