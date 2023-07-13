Argentina: China-Argentina friendship exchange concert

China-Argentina friendship exchange concert is held in Beijing. Photo: Courtesy of the Embassy of Argentina in Beijing

The Central Conservatory of Music held a China-Argentina Friendship Exchange Concert with the support of the Embassy of Argentina in China and the National University of the Arts in Argentina.The finale of the concert, "Jasmine Tango," was performed by the Central Conservatory of Music Chinese Chamber Orchestra. This piece was composed for the Tango Art Research and Practice Center project by the Central Conservatory of Music, using the familiar Chinese folk song Jasmine Flower and the well-known Argentine tango Por una Cabeza as the music material. It highlights the diversity of Chinese music, inclusiveness of Chinese culture, and expresses best wishes for the long-lasting friendship between China and Argentina.