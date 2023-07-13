IN-DEPTH / DIPLOMATIC CHANNEL
Italy: Tourist promotion event held in Beijing aiming at mutual exchanges between two countries
By Global Times Published: Jul 13, 2023 10:03 PM

Italian Ambassador to China Massimo Ambrosetti delivers a speech at the event. Photo: Courtesy of the Italian Embassy in Beijing

A tourism promotion event was held at the Italian Cultural Center in Beijing, to help boost mutual exchanges between China and Italy. Italian Ambassador to China Massimo Ambrosetti addressed the event.

The ambassador emphasized that, Italy is famous for its food and wine, its cities of art, and its fashion brands, but these are not the only advantage points of Italian tourism. "We have many lesser-known but equally authentic and important places and therefore need to promote in-depth travel experiences in these areas as well," said he. 

In the first half of 2023, the Italian Embassy and Consulates in China processed more than 50,000 visas, and more than 3 million traveled to Italy in 2019, and "we are now aiming to reach and exceed the 2019 figure in 2024."

The event was co-hosted by the Italian National Tourist Board and Italian Embassy in China. Promotional events were also held in Shanghai, Guangzhou and Chongqing.
